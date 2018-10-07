Hospice strictly show needs dancers

St Leonard’s Hospice is looking for dancing couples of any ability to take part in Strictly St Leonard’s 2019.

British amateur Latin Sequence dance champion, Chris Robinson, will teach couples to dance in just six weeks.

Participants will learn to dance the jive, the waltz and the Viennese waltz and will then showcase these new talents to family and friends in the Strictly St Leonard’s grand finale on Saturday 9 March at The Riley-Smith Hall in Tadcaster.

Katie Jackson, events fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice said: “We are delighted to be launching the second Strictly St Leonard’s – our first Strictly was a huge success.”

Call Katie on 01904 777 777 for more details.