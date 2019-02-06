Homebuilder starts work at Weighton site

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has announced plans to develop 213 new homes in Market Weighton.

The homebuilder has now acquired the land, which is off Sandholme and Hawling Road.

An artist's impression of the type of new home available at the site.

Work has commenced on the site, which will be opening to the public and house hunters later this year.

Granted planning permission follows a community consultation event, which took place on 20th June last year, and subsequent approval from the council.

As part of the development, the company is expected to include affordable housing, as well as contributing towards education services in the area and off-site green space.

Sam Evans, head of sales at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Our new development in Market Weighton extends on an existing residential development which is to the North, East and West of the current site.

“With this development, we’ll be contributing to affordable housing in the area, offering a range of two to four-bedroom properties.

“It’s important to consider the existing residents who already live close to where the build is proposed, which is why we’ll be making significant contributions to local infrastructure and services as part of our plans.”