Holme WI members enjoy Burnby Hall talk

Holme on Spalding Moor WI members and visitors enjoyed a talk given by Rachel Mort from Burnby Hall at the latest meeting .

The focus of the talk was the Burnby Hall’s gardens project. Slides showed the extent of the replanting which has taken place in the rock garden as well as the draining of the lakes in order to remove silt with giant floating vacuum cleaners.

Rachel also included information on the history of the Stewart family.

The next meeting is on Wednesday 3 April at 7.30pm and features a talk entitled Gems with jewellery maker Hilary.