Holme on Spalding Moor meeting to fight ‘dangerous’ decision on school patrol crossing

A meeting is being held in Holme on Spalding Moor as parents at the village school fight to keep the school’s crossing patrol.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has made the decision not to continue to fund the role, and the public meeting on Tuesday 12 March at 6pm in the school hall will discuss the issue.

This meeting will give the whole school community and local residents an opportunity to voice their concerns and ask any questions to a representative from the local authority.

A spokesman said: “Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School has pledged to fight the authority’s decision to cut this vital school crossing patrol.

“Our school is situated on one of the busiest roads in this area of the East Riding. The traffic consists of numerous heavy vehicles, farm traffic and many cars. “The children have been placed in a dangerous situation as a result of the council’s decision.

“We need to make the council aware of how reckless this decision could be.

“Our main priority is always for the safety and well-being of the children in our care; without a School Crossing Patrol, our children are at risk.”