Submitted

The book covers two headmasters, John Branson and Samson Feather, and includes the years of the First World War. A spokesman for the society said: “Many thanks to Val Lawley who edited the booklet from the original, Carole Kean for typing, and Karen Adams for her computing skills.”

Contact Neil on 07787 153126 or Carole on 01430 860382 if you would like a copy.