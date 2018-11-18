History society display at village hall

Holme on Spalding Moor Local History Society held a coffee morning on Saturday 10 November in the Village Hall to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

The society had a display of photographs of some of the men who were involved in the war.

Members also had information about the men including a display of medals from WW1, postcards and a letter sent from the front.

The main war memorial for Holme is the Lychgate which was paid for by local villagers and commemorates those who died in WW1 on a plaque.

After WW2 the names of those who died in this war were carved into the wood of the Lychgate.

A history society spokesman said: “Thank you to all who contributed to the exhibition and those who attended.”