History group pays visit to Bar Farm Antiques

Pocklington and District Local History Group enjoyed and interesting and entertaining evening for its July ‘summer outing’ with a visit to Bar Farm Antiques at the side of the A1079 at Barmby Moor.

After a good wander around the vast array of antiques, collectables and vintage clothing, which prompted several pronouncements such as: “we used to have one of those”, or “my grandma had that in her kitchen”, the history group was treated to a talk by Bar Farm’s Gregg Huber, who outlined his intriguing personal journey from being an engineer in New Orleans to an antique business owner in Barmby Moor.

Gregg also gave a potted history of the Bar Farm site.

It began life in the 18th century as a toll bar and weigh engine for the Kexby to Beverley turnpike road.

Operated by the Cross family in the 19th century, the turnpike was wound up in 1881, and the toll bar became Bar Farm.

It had a chequered history in the late 20th and early 21st centuries as an egg farm, then furniture and bicycle workshops; before Gregg and Belinda Huber developed their antiques and collectables business to take over the whole site and fill the former chicken sheds with their wares.

Gregg went on to detail a few of the items he has gathered, before the evening ended with tea and cakes served from the unique Old Albion Tea Room in a converted old 1950s truck.

Bar Farm is open from Thursday to Sunday, see https://www.barfarmantiques.co.uk/ for more details.

The next Pocklington and District Local History Group’s meeting will be in the Old Court House on George Street at 7.30pm when there will be three local history short talks. All welcome.