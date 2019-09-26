History brought to life at 1066 Festival

Stamford Bridge is gearing up for its very successful 1066 Festival which takes place this weekend (Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29).

The festival, which marks the Battle of Stamford Bridge, will be based adjacent to the Viking Road car park (beside the bridge) between 11am and 4pm on both days.

There will be battle re-enactments and living history areas at the 1066 Festival in Stamford Bridge. Photo supplied.

There will be Viking and Saxon re-enactors, skirmishes, weapons demonstrations, living history and kiddy vike, where children get to scare off the Vikings.

There will also be historical crafts, local societies, the famous “spear pie” competition, tombola, home-made cakes, BBQ and lots of chances to talk to scary warriors.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come and join the folk of Stamford Bridge as they celebrate the last and possibly the finest victory of the English over the Vikings.

“An invading Viking force under their king, Harald Hardrada, and Tostig, brother of the English king, had just won a victory over the local militia at Fulford on September 20.

“Relaxing at Stamford Bridge while awaiting the arrival of hostages from York, the Vikings were surprised by the arrival of King Harold of England with his army five days later. Unprepared, not even wearing their armour, the Vikings were roundly defeated.

“We all know what happened at the Battle of Hastings, but the outcome could have been very different as the Battle of Stamford Bridge depleted Harold’s resources.”

Entrance to the 1066 Festival £2 per adult (under 16s get in free). Visit www.stamfordbridge1066.org.uk for details.