Historic work back at school after 137 years

A stitch in time, from 1880 to be exact, has returned to the place it was created following a fortuitous discovery.

A cross stitch sampler, created by a Bishop Wilton Primary school pupil called Kate Banks, was spotted at an antiques fair in Wetherby.

The cross stitch sampler made by Kate Banks, aged 10, in 1880.

The information was quickly passed on to the school, which purchased the sampler from an antiques shop in Selby.

The antiques shop came across the sampler during a house clearance sale in Breighton, near Bubwith.

The lady who discovered the work at the fair decided to find out more about the school. She then emailed a picture of the cross stitch work to Bishop Wilton.

The pupils are now embarking on a mission to find out more Kate Banks, the school, and village’s history.

Mary Lazenby, admin officer at Bishop Wilton School, said: “We first heard about the sampler via an email from the lady called Lyn, who is not from this area.

“She had taken her grandchildren to an antiques fair and had spotted our school’s name on the sampler.

“She went back home and Googled the school. Lyn then emailed us attaching the photo and telling us where to purchase the work.

“We called Selby Antiques and the owner reserved it so we could pick it up. Now it is back where it was created, although we think the school has moved since Kate, aged 10, completed the work.”

Do you know anything about the history of Kate Banks? Send you details to news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk or contact the school.