High-end designer shop opens in town

A Shiptonthorpe man has turned his passion into a business with the opening of a new store in Market Weighton.

Lee Winspear and his wife Debbie have launched top-end designer menswear store 1919 Clothing, which also caters for ladies high street fashion and shoes on the second floor.

1919 Clothing, which is based at 5 High Street, Market Weighton.

The couple spotted the vacant premises at 5 High Street and decided to give it a go.

Lee has been buying designer clothing and shoes for a long time and over the years has built up a number of contacts.

Through these contacts he has stocked the shop with top names such as Adidas Originals, Stone Island, CP Company, Moncler, Armani, Lacoste, Ralph Lauren and Paul&Shark.

Lee also managed to sign up a special guest to open the shop – WBC international boxing champion Josh Warrington.

The official opening with the boxer pulled in the punters with the launch hailed a success.

Lee said: “We think we have spotted a gap in the market as there’s no store like this anywhere in the area.

“The store is stocking top quality men’s gear on the ground floor, while the second floor has affordable ladies high street fashion and shoes.

“I am a bricklayer by trade, but have always been into men’s high-end gear so I thought I’d give it a go.

“The launch event went well with Josh Warrington coming along. It was a great day.”

1919 Clothing is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesdays to Sundays. It is closed on Mondays.