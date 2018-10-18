Help Yorkshire tree be named UK's most loved

Welcome To Yorkshire are urging people in the county to vote a Yorkshire tree as the UK's most loved.

Nellie’s tree, at Parlington near Aberford, was crowned the best tree in England by the Woodland Trust last night after a public vote.

The N shaped tree was created nearly 100 years ago to celebrate the love Vic Stead had for his sweetheart Nellie.

Vic, from Garforth near Leeds, used to walk along the old colliery railway, to visit Nellie, the young lady he was courting who lived in the nearby village of Aberford. One day, he spotted three beech saplings on his route, and grafted one sapling between the other two to form the letter N, for Nellie.

Vic and Nellie went on to marry and have a family, and the tree was entered into the competition by their grandson.

Nellie’s Tree, also known as the ‘Love Tree’ is regularly visited and much loved by locals and now the whole country has taken its story to their hearts.

It is now up against trees from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to win the UK crown.

You can vote for Nellie's tree to become the UK's most loved now by clicking here.