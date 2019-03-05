Help wanted to create new national forest

Residents in the Pocklington area are being asked to help play a part in creating a huge new national forest.

The council is on the lookout for landowners interested in planting trees as part of a new ‘Northern Forest,’ which will stretch more than 120 miles from Liverpool to Hull.

A special day-long event is taking place on Friday 14 March at Bishop Burton College where people can find out more about how to get involved with the ambitious project.

Hosted by HEYwoods, East Yorkshire’s community forest partnership, the event will cover funding options from the Forestry Commission and the support available from the Woodland Trust for woodland creation in both the Hull and the East Riding.

The new Northern Forest is expected to help boost habitats for woodland birds and bats and protect species such as the red squirrel.

Councillor Andy Burton, portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for people in the East Riding and Hull to take part in the creation of the Northern Forest.

“This event will allow those who are interested to explore the full range of funding opportunities available to them.”

Email heywoods@eastriding.gov.uk for more details.

By Jack Muscutt, Local Democracy Reporting Service