Heather’s campaign spreading kindness

A mother of two is spreading more kindness in the East Riding via her positive social media campaign.

Heather Walker, who hails from Stamford Bridge, is using her ‘POCKetful of Kindness’ social media campaign to encourage and celebrate kindness, happiness, family and fun in Pocklington and the surrounding area.

She was inspired by her favourite quote from Roald Dahl: “I think probably kindness is my number one attribute in a human being.”

Heather started running the campaign while she was re-training on the Digital Mums Social Media Management course and wanted to celebrate community spirit in this area.

However, once she had completed her course, Heather decided to continue with her project to spread her ethos.

The sites encourage residents of Pocklington, Market Weighton, Stamford Bridge and surrounding villages to praise great achievements and the people who make their communities stronger and happier.

Heather said: “My aim is to use Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to encourage people to support and give back to their community, whether that is by chatting to an elderly neighbour, supporting local small businesses, volunteering within the community or any other way. I also aim to share ways to encourage children to be kind, and not forgetting we all need to be kind to ourselves too.

“I have been amazed by how much community spirit and kindness there is in Pocklington and the surrounding villages. There are so many fantastic community groups, inspiring people raising money for charity and entrepreneurs setting up their own small businesses adding value to our community.

“I am also a big advocate of social media being used with kindness. People often think it’s all trolls and nasty comments, but really it can and often is used for supporting people and communities.”

Visit www.facebook.com/pocketfulofkindness, www.instagram.com/pocketfulofkindness, https://twitter.com/pocketfulofkind or https://medium.com/@heatherwalker235/introducing-pocketful-of-kindness to find out more.