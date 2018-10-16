Heart foundation raises £433 at Tesco store

The Pocklington and District Branch of the British Heart Foundation recently held a collection in the Tesco Store at Market Weighton, raising £433.

The branch would like to thank Sophie and the team from the store for dressing up as super heroes and making the event very special with lucky dips and prizes, and healthy food samples.

The BHF branch is holding a quiz night at Pocklington Sports Club on Thursday 25 October) at 7.30pm. Call Caroline on 01759 302507 to book a team place.

£5 entry to include ploughman’s supper.