Heads of school and house captains chosen at election

The Market Weighton School recently held elections for its heads of school and house captains for this academic year.

Following an application process, shortlisted candidates made speeches in each Assembly before students voted for their choice.

Head Boy and Head Girl Sam Hollands and Rhiannon Davies.

This year we had students stand from Years 9, 10 and 11 but it was Sam Hollands and Rhiannon Davies (both in Year 11) who were successful.

Gemma Marshall (Year 10) and Alfie Swales (Year 9) will support as deputies and together with the house captains, appointed earlier in the term, this completes the student leadership team.

The head captains are:

Burlington: Facundo Gomez Colantonio and Emily Henderson.

Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl Alfie Swales and Gemma Marshall.

Langdale: Rachel Anderson and Lee Ward.

Londesborough: Sophia Logozzi and Oscar Gibb

Wicstun: Sam Hollands and Viviana Mayman.

l On Sunday 12 November Rhiannon Davies and Sam Hollands represented the school at the Market Weighton Remembrance Service.

Sam read the poem ‘The Soldier’ by Rupert Brooke and a wreath was laid by Rhiannon.