Having a ball to help hearing dogs

A huge event is being planned to support the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity.

A Charity Ball has been planned at Bunny Hill Barn in North Cliffe on Saturday 18 May for the cause, which is based at The Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby.

This special black tie event is being organised by local Wicstun Vet Andrew Moll, his wife Laura and friend Donna.

All proceeds from the evening will go to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People ensuring more hearing dogs can be trained to help deaf people leave behind loneliness and reconnect with life.

The organisers are asking people to support the charity ball, and so far the response has been fantastic, with more than 200 tickets sold. However there are still more tickets available.

Tickets cost £60 per person and include reception drinks, a three course meal and a live band from 7pm.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People train dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds that they would otherwise miss such as the smoke alarm, alarm clock or cooker timer and give them a lifetime of companionship and emotional support which helps them to reconnect with their family, friends, and community around them.

It costs around £40,000 to train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life.

Lucy Ward, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is urging people to purchase their tickets now.

She said: “Events such as this fantastic Charity Ball raise vital funds and awareness for the charity enabling us to continue our life changing work. By coming along you will not only get chance to enjoy a fabulous evening but also to change the lives of deaf people at the same time.”

Andrew Moll, veterinary surgeon at Wicstun Vets and organiser of the Ball, said: “Having worked alongside the staff and volunteers of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People at their local training centre in Bielby as their vet for nearly 15 years, I have witnessed the great job this charity does.

“I have also met recipients of hearing dogs whose lives have been transformed by having a dog.

“I was astonished to learn the cost of training a hearing dog and this is what inspired my wife Laura and I and our friend Donna to do something to help.

“Anyone local interested in supporting the event in terms of sponsorship or raffle/auction prizes are welcome to get in touch.”

For more details or to get your tickets for the Charity Ball please contact Donna Curran at donna.curran@hotmail.com or call 07966 454766.

If you would like to find out more about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People why not book yourself on to a tour of their Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby which run on Thursday afternoons between 2pm and 4pm and include a presentation, live demonstration and tea and cake. Booking is required.