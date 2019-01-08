Have your say on fire and rescue council tax precept

Members of the public in the Pocklington and district area are being invited to have their say on what the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service council tax precept should be for 2019-20.

They are being asked if they are prepared to pay 20p per month extra on a Band D property for their Fire and Rescue Service – residents may pay less and any increase won’t be more than 40p per month for the highest rated properties.

Humberside Fire Authority provides a Fire and Rescue Service to the communities of Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, North and North East Lincolnshire; a population of more than 900,000 people.

As with most public sector organisations, the authority is facing significant financial challenges over the next few years and it must continue to work hard to ensure that it can continue to deliver a high level of service at a lower cost.

There are two main sources of funding that the Authority relies on to deliver its services to the community; the precept, which is the element of council tax raised locally and grant funding from central government.

The final precept recommendation will be considered by Humberside Fire Authority in February.

Information about the options, the impact on council tax bands, and an online survey are available on the Service’s website at www.humbersidefire.gov.uk.

The precept consultation closes at midnight on Monday 28 January.