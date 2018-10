Edward Hetherton and Hannah Lois Pitman were married at Pocklington Church on Saturday 22 September.

The reception was held at Ed’s family home at Manor Farm, Meltonby, before the happy couple embarked on their honeymoon in Mexico.

Ed was in the band ‘Elliot Minor’ with his brother Daniel, achieving number 6 in the charts with their album. He now works for Exxon Mobile after earning a Masters degree at Imperial College London. Hannah from, East Grinstead, works in advertising in London.