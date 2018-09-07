Handpick’d guests for bar gigs

Pocklington Arts Centre’s first ever Handpick’d Festival is now just weeks away.

The exceptional line-up celebrating some of the UK’s very best established and emerging talent has been unveiled and tickets are selling fast.

But what do visitors do when the main stages finish?

Fear not, as festival-goers will be able to continue their weekend of musical discovery thanks to the Handpick’d Late Night Festival Club which will be hosted by musicians Charlie Daykin and Ava Rose in the venue’s first floor bar.

Charlie and Ava, who are firm favourites of PAC’s Busking in the Bar sessions, will perform together as a duo, plus there will be some very special guest appearances throughout each night until 1am.

Charlie said they were both really looking forward to returning to PAC to host the club night.

He said: “We are looking forward to returning to PAC because we have performed at the Platform Festival and the Busking in the Bar sessions and have always had a great time with wonderful audiences.

“We think the festival line-up is a brilliant mixture of established artists and up and coming local acts.

“The line-up features a diverse range of artists across many styles and genres.”

The Late Night Festival Club will be held on both nights of the two-day festival, on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 September.

On the Friday it will round off a phenomenal start to the debut event with Jade Helliwell, The Howl and The Hum, and headliners Rick Witter and Paul Banks: Shed Seven Acoustic taking to the stage.

And on the Saturday it will follow performances from Thea Gilmore; The Eskies; Seafret; Coco and The Butterfields; poet Matt Abbott; The Dunwells; Buffalo Skinners; Dan Webster Band; Bella Gaffney and Polly Bolton; Rachel Croft; Amy May Ellis; Me, Thee and E; and Katie Spencer.

Weekend tickets are £61/ £57 (under 18s).

There is now limited availability for Friday only tickets priced at £27.50/£25 (under 18s). Saturday only tickets are £36.50/£30.

All tickets, plus further information including timings and line-up, are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.