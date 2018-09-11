‘Handpick’d’ activist’s bid to change people’s ideas about poetry

Poet and activist Matt Abbott has shared the stage with an admittedly eclectic range of famous faces to date including musician Paul Weller, comedian Sara Pascoe and Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

On Saturday 29 September the former frontman of indie-pop act ‘Skint and Demoralised’ will be live on stage at Pocklington Arts Centre’s first ever Handpick’d Festival in a bid to change people’s idea of poetry.

He said: “I hope to change their preconceptions of poetry. It’s taught in the same way as algebra at school, and I think most people avoid it like the plague as soon as it comes down to personal choice.

“But I didn’t go to University, I’m not part of the perceived ‘academic elite’ – I’m writing about everyday themes in a vernacular style.

“It’s also very political in its nature, but I focus on the personal and human side of issues, rather than just ranting about policies and throwing out slogans.”

