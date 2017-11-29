Guy Martin book launch at Pocklington venue

Jon and Paula Jessop at JJ Print are launching the Guy Martin Road Racer book by Stephen Davidson on Saturday (2 December) between 10am and 4pm.

At the book launch there will be a tombola and raffle to raise funds for Martin House Hospice. One of the prizes in the raffle is a British Superbike pass for two with hospitality with the Paul Bird Motorsport British Superbike team.

Next Wednesday (6 December) the shop hosts the Be Wiser Ducati Superbike replica bike with the mini motor at the switch-on event. There’s also goody bags.