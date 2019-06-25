Greener Pocklington is starting a regular litter picking group

The Greener Pocklington organisation is hitting the town – starting a regular litter picking group.

The group is looking to meet up every six weeks, going around different areas of the town and collect litter from streets, near businesses, and also get in the beck.

Combined with the town council’s new street cleaning equipment, the group is run by volunteers who wish to keep the town free of all litter.

They will meet on Sunday, June 30 at the council office on George Street at 9.30am and on Friday, July 5, again meeting on George Street at 10am.

For more details go to the Greener Pocklington Facebook page or email greenerpock@gmail.com.