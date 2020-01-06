Greener Pocklington group’s bid to plant more trees in the area

Environmental group Greener Pocklington is pressing ahead with its extensive tree planting project.

The group currently appealing to all residents with gardens or land to get in touch to arrange tree planting in February and March.

Greener Pocklington was only formed last spring and it has already planted plenty of trees in the area.

The group, which operates in Pocklington and within a 10-mile radius, also organises regular litter picking events.

Planting more trees helps to encourage wildlife, promotes bio-diversity, helps to mitigate flooding and reduces pollution.

A spokesman said: “The group aims to source mainly small native species such as rowan or wild cherry from local nurseries and it has enough funds to give out some free trees on request.

“The trees would be small whips and easy to plant and although these species can grow several feet, they would not grow too big for a garden.

“If you would like to claim a free tree, or if you could make a small donation to purchase more, or if you could help in any practical way, please get in touch now to help us make a local difference.”

Email greenerpock@gmail.com to register your interest in Greener Pocklington’s tree planting project.