Greener Pocklington free trees scheme proves to be very successful

The recent free tree initiative from environmental group Greener Pocklington has proved to be a huge success.

The free offer was advertised online and in the local press and 130 trees were claimed.

Amazingly these have already been planted.

Tony Flavell, Gerry Hutchinson, Fionn Simpson, Pauline Flavell and Derek Utley from the Woodland Trust all helped with the scheme.

Greener Pocklington operates within a 10-mile radius so as well as planting in gardens in the town, trees were also planted in Market Weighton, Barmby Moor, Holme On Spalding Moor, Shiptonthorpe and Hayton.

A spokesperson said: “The general public is becoming more and more aware of the importance of looking after our environment and realising that we all have our part to play. Planting more trees helps to improve air quality, encourages bio-diversity and enhances our surroundings.

“Free trees are still available – they are all native species with rowan, crab apple and field maple suitable for small gardens and residents with larger gardens also able to claim silver birch and wild cherry.

“It is hoped to complete the second part of the planting scheme before the end of February or early March. Everything is free although donations are welcome.

“More information about the group is on Facebook and if you would like to enhance your garden and encourage wildlife please get in touch via email at greenerpock@gmail.com.”