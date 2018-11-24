Green energy chief inspires at network event

Pocklington School welcomed former student Nicholas Pollard, Group Chief Executive of Cory Riverside Energy, to its latest Careers and Business Network event.

Nick studied civil engineering at Nottingham University and while at Pocklington School won the BBC TV Young Scientist of the Year. He has served as an advisor to the UK Government and his career covers construction, civil engineering, resource management, recycling and energy recovery.

Nick now leads Cory Riverside Energy, one of the UK’s leading resource management, recycling, and energy recovery companies.

The company operates the largest ‘energy from waste’ facility in the UK, located on the banks of the River Thames in London. It has a unique river-based infrastructure, transporting London’s waste on its fleet of barges and turning it into reliable, sustainable energy.

The sell-out event was attended by a mix of current and former parents and staff of Pocklington School, Old Pocklingtonians and Sixth Form students.

At the event, Nick shared with guests how he was inspired to embark upon a career in civil engineering whilst at Pocklington School as he wanted to be involved in a profession that would make a positive difference to the world.

Nick said: “I believe that transparently connecting business and the professions with teenagers is vitally important. It is essential we inform and encourage them properly to consider their choices – who they want to be, what they want to do, the contribution they will make.”