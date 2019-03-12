Green bin is the place for all nappy waste

Parents in the Pocklington and district area are being urged to support a new nappy campaign which has been launched to help prevent contamination in recycling bins.

The waste and recycling team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council has started the scheme to encourage parents to put all their babies’ waste in their green bins at home – as nappies cannot be recycled.

Each year in the East Riding more than 250 tonnes of nappies are placed incorrectly in residents’ blue bins.

To help prevent this, the team has joined forces with the area’s registrars to launch the new educational campaign aimed at new mums and dads.

All parents of newborn babies will now receive a ‘Congratulations’ card full of waste and recycling advice at the time they register the birth.

From this spring those parents will also receive a free pack of nappy sacks to encourage them to use the green bin. The card and nappy sacks form part of a ‘Welcome To The World’ package.

Councillor Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “Residents in the East Riding are the top recyclers in England so I’ve no doubt they will get behind our nappy campaign and help us to cut down on this contamination.”