Great British Food Awards joy for firm

Chicken from a Middleton on the Wolds business has attracted the judges’ attention in the Great British Food Awards.

Soanes Poultry’s Free Range Chicken has been named as a finalist in the Fresh Meat category in the annual awards that celebrate the country’s home-grown ingredients and producers.

The Yorkshire Wolds reared free range chicken faces competition from eight others from around the country and is one of only two chicken producers to have made the shortlist of the awards that are organised by Great British Food magazine.

Soanes’ general manager Nigel Upson said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to hear that our free range chicken has been shortlisted in the national awards.

“Our customers tell us that our chicken is tasty and delicious, but it’s great to have it validated by professional judges.”

The winners will be revealed in the Great British Food magazine November issue, due for release on Thursday 11 October.