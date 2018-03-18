Glory for children’s centres

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s children’s centres are celebrating after achieving international recognition for a baby-friendly initiative.

The children’s centres have successfully achieved full accreditation in the UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative, a worldwide programme of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF.

The UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative accreditation process takes several years to achieve and is a nationally recognised mark of quality care for babies and mothers. The council has children’s centres across the East Riding, including Market Weighton and Pocklington.

The children’s centres have gained full Stage 3 accreditation through a process of assessments looking at policies, staff education and interviews with parents about the care that families receive.

The council is working in partnership with the Humber NHS Foundation Trust, whose integrated public health nursing services are also celebrating after being re-accredited under the Baby Friendly Initiative.

Councillor Julie Abraham, the council’s portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “Children’s centres across the East Riding are committed to giving every child the best start in life and this accreditation is an important recognition of their work towards this aim.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who worked so hard to achieve it.”