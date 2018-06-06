Give service a lift with fundraising event

Beverley Community Lift, which operates services in Pocklington and Market Weighton, is appealing for urgent help after being hit by new EU transport rules that are threatening its financial stability. Email manager@bclift.org.uk or call 01482 868082 if you can organise a fundraising event.

BCL is a well-established charity that has been providing vital support for vulnerable people across the Beverley, Pocklington and Market Weighton areas for almost 50 years. It doesn’t just offer transport, its drivers go above and beyond to support and befriend customers who, without their help, would be very isolated and less independent. In fact, those relationships are also a vital link for many of BCL’s drivers, who themselves value the social interaction it gives them, and it is an equal blow for them.

Jan Stainforth, the charity’s chief executive, said: “As we work on measures to support these services for local people, we are appealing for the support of East Yorkshire businesses and individuals that might be in a position to offer us their help, both financial and in terms of advice and ideas for sustaining this important and well-loved service.”