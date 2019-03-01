Gin festival held at Jug and Bottle

An inaugural gin festival is set to take place in Bubwith.

The village is full of gin lovers thanks to the Jug and Bottle – a destination deli and off license at the heart of the community.

Bubwith Gin Festival will take place on Saturday 23 March at the Bubwith Centre from 7.30pm.

Tickets include a welcome G&T, hot food, a commemorative glass and live music from local recording artist Helen Chambers.

Hooting Owl from Barmby Moor and Sing Gin from Kettlesing will be there talking about their Yorkshire gins and providing samples to try. There will also be the new four seasons gins from Rock Rose.

Jug and Bottle owner and gin enthusiast Louise Smith said: “The gin festival will be warm and intimate and defiantly Yorkshire!

“There will be 30 gins, carefully chosen to showcase popular trends and new introductions to the market.”

She picked up on the emerging trend for new gins early on and started dedicating more and more shelf space to it as it grew in popularity.

The venue now stocks over 100 varieties and is always on the lookout for new and interesting varieties to share with her large group of local gin enthusiasts.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available from The Jug and Bottle or online at www.jugandbottle.co.uk.