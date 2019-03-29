Gin evening a tonic for rescue service

A Pocklington farm shop’s Gin and Therapy evening raised more than £300 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Mile Farm Shop hosted the event on Friday 22 March, for people to enjoy retail and holistic therapy and speciality gin.

Organiser of the event, Jo Barnes, said: “We wanted to put on another fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and were delighted that it was such a popular event and raised so much money.

“Thanks to all of the staff, therapists, stall holders and musician Acoustic Pierre for making it such a fantastic night and thanks to the generosity of the stall holders for the raffle prizes and Peter and Andrew Nelson for the photos.

“We love putting on fundraising events and was great to see so many people in the Smile Cafe and in the barn.”