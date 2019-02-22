Gin and Therapy event for YAA cause

A Pocklington farm shop is hosting a ‘G&T’ evening to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

The Mile Farm Shop is holding a Gin and Therapy evening on Friday 22 March for people to enjoy retail and holistic therapy and speciality gin.

Organiser of the event Jo Barnes said: “We wanted to put on another fundraiser for the YAA and, given that it’s a week before Mother’s Day, we thought that we would host an evening with pampering, retail therapy and speciality gin.

“The free pamper taster sessions will be available on a first come, first served basis.

“There will also be retail therapy stalls situated in the Barn.”

Tickets cost £5 and include a speciality gin, prosecco, wine or fruit juice and canapes. They are available from the shop or by calling 01759 305420.