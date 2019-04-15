Ghostly and the Gothic - lessons in creative writing start in May

Budding writers are encouraged to enter the shadowy world of crime and mystery in a new Creative Writing course for adults from the WEA.

Creative Writing: Crime, Mystery, the Ghostly and the Gothic is a fun and friendly opportunity to explore what it takes to keep the writer one step ahead and the reader wanting more.

Just how does a writer maintain suspense and provide plot twists which keep the reader hooked right to the final line of a mysterious or supernatural tale?

Tutor George Cromack will lead an exciting, informative and practical series of sessions allowing students to explore different methods and conventions used in crime, mystery, ghost stories and the Gothic.

George is thrilled to be bringing the course to the venue: “Crime, Mystery and Ghostly tales are always popular with readers and television audiences alike, many of whom develop the urge to write their own – now is the opportunity to find out how.”

The course begins on Tuesday May 21 on May 6 at 8pm at Helmsley Arts Centre and runs for six sessions.