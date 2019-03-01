Get into giant jam at arts centre

Following the phenomenal sold-out success of their half-term children’s show, The Selfish Giant, tickets are selling fast for Pocklington Arts Centre’s (PAC) next giant serving of children’s theatre – The Giant Jam Sandwich!

This much-loved picture book will be brought to life live on stage by New Perspectives Theatre thanks to larger than life characters, original live music, and some kazoo-playing wasps!

Janet Farmer, PAC director, said: “The Giant Jam Sandwich has been a family favourite for so many for so long, that we couldn’t wait to bring this fun, clever stage adaptation to our family friendly venue.

“We are really proud to support children’s theatre, as we love to see young, curious imaginations being fired up by the wonder of live theatre, so this year we are offering more children’s theatre to our audiences than ever before. This is going to be a great show that is sure to entertain adults and children alike.”

Tickets £7.50 each, or £28 (family ticket), are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.