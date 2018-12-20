Garrowby Singers earn SSAFA thanks

THE Garrowby Singers performed their Christmas concert at St Edith’s Church in Bishop Wilton on Sunday 16 December.

The singers have been entertaining a growing audience for some years but decided to go further during 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

Colonel Trevor Evans, divisional secretary for SSAFA in the Pocklington area presented Ruth Milling with a certificate at the concert recognising the generous support from the Garrowby Singers.

Group member Mrs Milling said: “We wanted to raise money for a charity that supported all the services and their families during the war, and chose the SSAFA.

“The singers raised £633 for SSAFA at their fund raising concert in June.”