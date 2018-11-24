Garrowby Singers’ Advent procession

The Garrowby Singers will be presenting an Advent procession in St Edith’s Church, Bishop Wilton, on Sunday 2 December at 3pm .

The procession is free to attend and residents from Bishop Wilton, Full Sutton, Skirpenbeck, Bugthorpe and Kirby Underdale are most welcome. There will be mulled wine, mince pies etc available.

The choir’s Christmas concert takes place at St Edith’s on Sunday 16 December from 4pm. Refreshments will be served.

Tickets for the concert are £5 – payable on the door. All proceeds go to the Benefice.