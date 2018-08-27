Garden project volunteers call

Do you love Gardening? Then Burnby Hall Gardens needs your help!

The popular attraction is looking to attract volunteers as it embarks on a major replanting project.

A bird's eye view of the rock garden by amateur dronist Peter Knowles.

On Saturday 6 October the venue will start the next stage of its exciting three-year project which involves replanting the Edwardian Rock Garden with alpine plants.

Organisers of the project will be hosting a recruitment day on Saturday 15 September from 11am to 4pm in the marquee, where interested people can come along to the gardens and find out more about the work.

The restoration of the rock garden started back in November 2016 when the area was stripped of deep rooted weeds, such as mares tail and ground elder. The rock garden has been in a fallow state since then to allow for the successful removal of the deep-rooted weeds before the replanting can start.

Rachel Mort, Learning and Participation Officer said: “The rock garden at Burnby Hall Gardens was first designed in 1910 by renowned horticulturists of the period, the Backhouse Nurseries of York for the Stewart family.

“The Backhouses had an impressive portfolio of clients nationwide.

“The rock garden was the must-have accessory of the Edwardian period with many starting to ‘pop’ up locally to Burnby Hall.

“On Saturday 6 October Burnby Hall Gardens will be planting hundreds of alpines inspired by the Backhouse Nurseries of York catalogues from over 100 years ago to create a sensory rock garden.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the community of Pocklington to get involved in restoring this special historical feature of Burnby Hall Gardens, ensuring the Stewart legacy is safeguarded for future generations.”

To find out more about the project email Rachel Mort at rachel@burnbyhallgardens.com or call 01759 307541.

The development work is part of the Golden Jubilee Restoration Project and runs until Summer 2019, funded with thanks to National Lottery Players.