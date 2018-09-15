Garden party helps charity cash grow

Louise Revell and Katie Fairburn from the Yorkshire Cancer Research charity recently received a cheque for £1,000.

The funding, presented by Colin Brown, was raised at the Market Weighton Open Gardens event. The event, which runs every two years, also raised £1,000 for the Castle Hill Rehabilitation Centre.

It involved six gardens and also included a plant sale and refreshments.

Colin Brown, president of the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club which organised the event, said: “Despite the awful weather on the day, it was great to see so many people brave the rain to support open gardens and through it the two great charities which it supports.”

Visit www.rotary-ribi.org to find out more about the good work of the Rotary Club in the area and further afield.