Garden centre helps Emma reach fundraising target

Staff at Langlands Garden Centre are celebrating after helping a local girl born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus reach her fundraising target for a new electric powerchair.

Emma Hodson, 14, had her first operation at just 16 hours old and relies on a wheelchair full time and regularly enjoys taking part in sports such as wheelchair races with Leeds City athletics club and powerchair football with Hull and East Riding Electric Eels.

When they found out Emma was hoping to raise £8,000 for her own powerchair, staff at Langlands got involved in a number of fundraising activities, including a family fun day on Sunday 5 August at Goodmanham Dale.

It wasn’t all fun and games though as Langlands Director James Ducker took part in the Yorkshire Tough Mudder event in July at Broughton Hall alongside his colleague Claire Share to raise £1,200, bringing the total raised by Langlands Garden Centre to a fantastic £3,182.74.

James said: “Emma’s father Ian is a team member at Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe, so when we heard about Emma’s appeal we knew we wanted to do whatever we could to help.

“Staff really committed to the cause and it’s fantastic to know that the money we raised has helped give Emma the final push to not only reach but surpass her goal. We’re so pleased that she will soon be able to enjoy the freedom of having her own powerchair!”