Funds chance for community groups

Sancton Hill Wind Farm Community Fund is now open to receive applications from community groups looking to develop projects within a three-mile radius of Sancton village.

The fund receives an annual donation of over £36,000 from the wind farm’s operating company, REG Windpower, and aims to promote projects that are of public benefit, including charitable, educational and not-for-profit activities.

During 2017, the fund supported a wide range of community projects from local community buildings to sports clubs and play areas to youth groups. The fund is managed by a local panel made up of representatives from Sancton and Newbald Parish Councils, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the operating company.

Visit the Sancton Hill Wind Farm Community Fund website at www.eastriding.gov.uk/sancton-hill-fund to apply for a grant online.

The fund administrator can also be contacted at ruralfunding@eastriding.gov.uk or by calling 01482 391655. The fund will remain open until Wednesday 31 October.