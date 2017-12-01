Funding available for home security

Residents in the Pocklington and district area who are looking to improve their home security may be able eligible to apply for a grant.

The safe and sound scheme, which is run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, is a pot of money which is available to vulnerable people in order for them to install additional security measures, such as additional door and window locks, door chains and window alarms.

In order to qualify for a grant, applicants must be aged 60 or over or disabled and be a home owner, private tenant or housing association tenant and the combined savings of those living in the household does not exceed £5,000.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I would urge those people who are eligible for the scheme to apply for a grant as it will help them feel safer in their home.”

For more information, or to request an application form, email safe.communities@eastriding.gcsx.gov.uk or telephone 01482 396380.