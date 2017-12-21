Search

Fun-packed festive party for WI members

Members of the Pocklington WI enjoy the Christmas Party at the Masonic Hall.
It was a fun-packed evening for the ladies of the Pocklington WI at their Christmas party. Members arrived to find a festively decorated Masonic Hall, with a twinkling Christmas tree and tables festooned with crackers and party poppers.

Dinner was followed by entertainment from “Mr Charlesworth and The 1944s”, who recreated a nostalgic atmosphere with an excellent revue which included comedy, drama and a sing-along finale.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday 10 January at 7.15pm at The Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are very welcome.