Fun-packed festive party for WI members

It was a fun-packed evening for the ladies of the Pocklington WI at their Christmas party. Members arrived to find a festively decorated Masonic Hall, with a twinkling Christmas tree and tables festooned with crackers and party poppers.

Dinner was followed by entertainment from “Mr Charlesworth and The 1944s”, who recreated a nostalgic atmosphere with an excellent revue which included comedy, drama and a sing-along finale.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday 10 January at 7.15pm at The Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are very welcome.