Full marks for Louisa

Pocklington School Upper Sixth Former Louisa Cullen scored full marks in a competition aimed at testing the skills of some of the country’s most able mathematicians.

Louisa was one of 11 girls who scored 50 out of 50 in the UK Mathematical Olympiad for Girls (MOG) paper, taken by 1756 entrants across the country in October. The mean score among this year’s participants was 10.

MOG is aimed at girls in the 5th Year (aged 15-16) and above, and the two and a half hour paper consists of five complex mathematical problems for which full written solutions are required. Louisa’s 100% score puts her in the top 0.6% of those who took part.

John Cullen, Head of Mathematics at Pocklington School, said: “This test attracts some of the country’s most talented and enthusiastic young female mathematicians, and Louisa has done exceptionally well to score full marks.”

Louisa received a Certificate of Distinction and a book prize, and will now be invited to participate in further Olympiad competitions later in the year, with the possibility of representing the UK in international competition.

The UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT) is a registered charity whose aim is to advance the education of children and young people in mathematics. The UKMT organises national mathematics competitions and other mathematical enrichment activities for 11-18 year old UK school pupils, and hosts the UK’s biggest national mathematics competitions