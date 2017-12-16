Friends say thank you for stall support

Friends of the Pocklington Arts Centre managed to raise £188 on their stall during the Festival of Christmas celebrations.

The stall saw locals help Santa find his missing presents.

A spokesman said: “After the cost of the stall we made a net profit of £163.

“A bid thank you goes to all those who donated prizes, the people who visited the stall, and to those who helped run it.

“Also thanks to Andy Wragg who came up with the idea and made the excellently crafted game board. It has served us well for three Christmas Events.”