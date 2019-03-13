Friends are reunited at arts university opening

Pocklington artist and poet Michael Hildred recently attended the opening of the new £22 million Leeds Arts University building to see his memories emblazoned on the atrium-style entrance.

Mr Hildred said: “My partner Fiona and I attended the grand opening party to see the building and it’s memory wall for the first time. Both far exceeded all expectations and left me feeling proud.

“My words are on the wall beside the memory by a contemporary of mine, David Seeger, and we were quite unexpectedly reunited at the opening.”