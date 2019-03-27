Four volunteer groups receive vital funding

Four local voluntary youth organisations in the area are celebrating after receiving grants.

They were presented with the much-needed cash at a ceremony hosted by the East Riding of Yorkshire youth and family support service.

Stamford Bridge Sports Hall Association received £5,000 to establish a new youth project reducing anti-social behaviour.

Ebor Vale Riding for Disabled was awarded £1,999 for Health ’n’ Hooves to maintain the quality service of riding and carriages.

Holme on Spalding Moor Parish Council was given £1,999 for trips out for the young people of the youth club.

Newbald Young People’s Project picked up £1,999.99 to help cover the costs of the youth project.

Positive Activities Grants totalling £30,000 were awarded to successful youth organisations from across the county by the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Margaret Chadwick. The successful bids will help support a wide range of activities.

Councillor Chadwick said: “It was wonderful to meet recipients of the award who came from all over the East Riding.

“The awards will enable these groups to deliver positive activities to children and young people to help improve their personal, social and educational development, as well as providing some great fun activities.”