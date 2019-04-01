Four of your favourite ballets - including the Nutcracker - brought to the stage - where to see them and how to get tickets

Russian State Ballet of Siberia returns to the stage with four shows in January.

Accompanied by a live orchestra, they will dance Coppélia, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker at Hull new Theatre between January 7 and January 11.

Formed in 1981, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia has quickly established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies.

It has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and unusual depth.

The soloists and corps de ballet are superb, and never fail to delight audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and dazzling costumes.

Artistic Director, Sergei Bobrov, said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian Ballet to British audiences.

“Touring across the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting and for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

The shows:

Coppélia

Tuesday January 7 at 7.30pm

Every toy has a story, especially in this charming comedy of errors, a witty combination of antics and abracadabra, set in a doll maker’s workshop. This light-hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers follows mischievous Swanilda, her impetuous suitor Franz and the eccentric toymaker Dr.Coppelius.

Sleeping Beauty

Wednesday January 8 at 7:30pm

This is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime score. Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

Swan Lake

Thursday January 9 at 7.30pm and Friday January 10 at 7:30pm

The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tulle as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

The Nutcracker

Saturday January 11 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

This most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins...

Tickets 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk