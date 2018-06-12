Folk singer Thea brings party tour to town

Folk singer Thea Gilmore has been added to Pocklington Arts Centre’s programme of live music.

Since releasing her debut album almost 20 years ago singer-songwriter Thea has gained global acclaim for her music that has been described as something of extraordinary beauty, rarity and honesty.

Pocklington Arts Centre bosses are looking forward to welcoming Thea when she performs at the venue on Friday 30 November as part of her acoustic Christmas party UK tour.

James Duffy, venue manager, said: “Thea Gilmore is a true talent so we are really pleased to be able to bring her to this corner of the world following what will have been an incredible season of live music for PAC.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.ukor call the box office on 01759 301547 for more information or to buy tickets.

Her new album The Counterweight is out now.