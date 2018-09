More than two thousand people visited Pocklington All Saints’ Church for the Remember Rejoice flower festival to commemorate the centenary of end of World War One.

Many of the visitors, wowed by the exhibits, commented on how wonderful the church looked.

The magnificent paper sculpture at Pocklington All Saints' Church.

Here photographer Elaine Gladstone captures the glory of some of the displays.

The Women's Land Army exhibit.

Silhouettes of soldiers along the walls of the church.

The 'Veil of Tears' in the church.

Their Spirits Now Free.

A wonderful creation at the event to mark the end of World War 1.