Flu vaccination call to protect yourself and your family

Winter is here and carers who work in the East Riding are being reminded that they can get their flu vaccinations for free, when registered as a carer with their GP Practice.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s associate director of public health Mike McDermott is urging people who are eligible for the free flu vaccination to take up the offer.

Free flu jabs are available for people aged 65 and over, people aged from six months to less than 65 years of age with a long-term health condition, pregnant women, children aged from two to four years, people in long-stay residential care homes, and carers.

All children aged two to eight years are to be offered flu vaccinations within a school-based programme.

The flu jab is available free from GP surgeries and pharmacies for people in the at-risk groups, and through a school based programme for children aged 4-8 years.

Mr McDermott said: “The more people who are vaccinated, the lower the likelihood and spread of infection, reducing pressure on the NHS and Social Care during winter months.

“The best way to avoid catching and spreading flu is by having the vaccination before the flu season starts.”

Visit www.nhs.uk for more information about who should have a flu jab.

The most common symptoms of flu are fever, chills, headache, aches and pains in the joints and muscles, and extreme tiredness.

Healthy individuals usually recover within two to seven days.